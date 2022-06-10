640 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 4.2% in the third quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GOOG. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.77.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total transaction of $44,159.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock worth $61,997,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $2,298.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,403.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,648.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet’s stock is going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

