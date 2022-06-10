639,758 Shares in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX) Acquired by Saba Capital Management L.P.

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PBAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 639,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,340,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 2.78% of Phoenix Biotech Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $892,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $6,214,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $4,717,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix Biotech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $7,433,000. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PBAX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01. Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Phoenix Biotech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It engages in identifying and acquiring a business that focuses on the healthcare or healthcare related industries in the United States and Europe.

