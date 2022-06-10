617,465 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by UNC Management Company Inc.

UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 617,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $103,691,000. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for 76.4% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. UNC Management Company Inc. owned about 0.18% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 3,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWD stock traded down $3.02 on Friday, hitting $151.52. The stock had a trading volume of 105,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,718,645. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.75 and its 200-day moving average is $162.66. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $148.79 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.