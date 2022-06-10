58,658 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 58,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,884,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812,033 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,911,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,758,000 after purchasing an additional 193,330 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,610,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,823 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,907,000 after purchasing an additional 112,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after purchasing an additional 106,939 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $4.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $187.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,158. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $178.19 and a one year high of $241.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.75.

