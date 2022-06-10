$57.17 Million in Sales Expected for Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) will report $57.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $57.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $56.90 million. Applied Optoelectronics posted sales of $54.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year sales of $234.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.65 million to $237.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $273.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $52.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.84 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 25.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAOI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $4.70 to $3.20 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 7,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,032. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.66. Applied Optoelectronics has a 52-week low of $2.01 and a 52-week high of $9.25.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

