$549.74 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will post sales of $549.74 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $545.24 million and the highest estimate coming in at $555.00 million. Primo Water reported sales of $526.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.98 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 0.01%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of PRMW traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 427,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,811. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.34. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $20.12.

Primo Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primo Water (PRMW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.