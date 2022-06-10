5,474 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 4,762.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.82. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.09). Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.54% and a positive return on equity of 155.24%. The firm had revenue of $44.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.4957 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.88%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAH. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardinal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays lowered Cardinal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

