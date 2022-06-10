$51.99 Million in Sales Expected for Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) will announce $51.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Pharming Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $52.98 million. Pharming Group posted sales of $49.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pharming Group will report full year sales of $207.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $205.70 million to $208.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $228.88 million, with estimates ranging from $219.05 million to $241.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Pharming Group.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.59 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pharming Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PHAR. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Pharming Group by 5,208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pharming Group by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

PHAR stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.60. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 5.56.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

