$5.32 Million in Sales Expected for Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) to announce $5.32 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.20 million and the highest is $10.00 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $380,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1,300%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $20.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.77 million to $36.77 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $35.71 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $65.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDITGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 721.60% and a negative return on equity of 32.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. Barclays cut their price target on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $44.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $55.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $12.12 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $73.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,431 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Editas Medicine by 2,783.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 988,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,116 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Editas Medicine by 15.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,275,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,355,000 after purchasing an additional 841,894 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 296.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after buying an additional 675,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Editas Medicine in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,026,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Editas Medicine (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

