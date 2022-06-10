$477.70 Million in Sales Expected for Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) to announce $477.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Altra Industrial Motion’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $480.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $475.40 million. Altra Industrial Motion posted sales of $488.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion will report full-year sales of $1.89 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Altra Industrial Motion.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $511.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $46.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AIMC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,209. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1-year low of $33.63 and a 1-year high of $66.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.99. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion-related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

