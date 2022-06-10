46,239 Shares in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Purchased by Magnolia Wealth Management LLC

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,295,000. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 5.4% of Magnolia Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. London Co. of Virginia acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.69. The company had a trading volume of 141,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,110,495. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.29 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.73.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.