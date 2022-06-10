$460.06 Million in Sales Expected for CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will announce $460.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreCivic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $462.69 million. CoreCivic posted sales of $464.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CoreCivic will report full year sales of $1.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.98 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreCivic.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of CoreCivic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,120.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Patrick D. Swindle sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.24, for a total transaction of $264,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 204,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,711,618.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CoreCivic during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. 82.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CXW traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.25. 637,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. CoreCivic has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $14.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.88.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

