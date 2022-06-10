$425.28 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) will post $425.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $422.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $428.24 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $398.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $426.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on HCSG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,772,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,614,000 after buying an additional 61,478 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 54.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,065,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,064 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Healthcare Services Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,828,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,095,000 after purchasing an additional 381,164 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $58,151,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $51,532,000.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $17.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 193.19%.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthcare Services Group (HCSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.