$388.92 Million in Sales Expected for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) will post $388.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Northern Oil and Gas’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $503.00 million and the lowest is $327.00 million. Northern Oil and Gas posted sales of $225.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 72.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Northern Oil and Gas.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $456.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.67 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 1,021.20% and a net margin of 1.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOG. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:NOG traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.01. 1,346,939 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,484. Northern Oil and Gas has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.34%.

Northern Oil and Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northern Oil and Gas (NOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.