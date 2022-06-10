3,840 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Bought by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,840 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,740,758 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,591,858,000 after buying an additional 9,782,346 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of V.F. by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,918,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,311,977,000 after buying an additional 1,596,886 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in V.F. by 36.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,394,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $294,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,223 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its stake in V.F. by 7.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,370,863 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $895,714,000 after purchasing an additional 910,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in V.F. in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Cowen lowered their target price on V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on V.F. from $74.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on V.F. from $63.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.99 per share, for a total transaction of $149,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,968.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew H. Puckett sold 677 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $33,761.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,740.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC stock opened at $48.43 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $44.17 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

