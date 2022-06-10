31,151 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Purchased by Wunderlich Capital Managemnt

Wunderlich Capital Managemnt acquired a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,151 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.58 on Friday, hitting $23.86. 765,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,660,646. The stock has a market cap of $46.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day moving average is $34.10. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.27 and a 52-week high of $52.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 29.51% and a positive return on equity of 9.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

