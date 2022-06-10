28,768 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $160.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,489. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $154.23 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.42.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

