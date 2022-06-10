256,305 Shares in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Purchased by Newfoundland Capital Management

Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 256,305 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000. Banco Santander (Brasil) makes up about 0.5% of Newfoundland Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BSBR. AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) during the third quarter valued at about $101,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Shares of BSBR opened at $6.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $5.18 and a 1 year high of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.0352 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Banco Santander (Brasil)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.50%.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

