$251.37 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) will report $251.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $259.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $247.62 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $199.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $983.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $931.76 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $959.67 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James raised shares of CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 262.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 101,763 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CubeSmart by 186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 54,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $468,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,918,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $42.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,803,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,351. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $57.34. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.43 and a 200-day moving average of $50.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

