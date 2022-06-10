225 Shares in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Acquired by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 225 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,118,000. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,086,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BLK opened at $659.85 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $582.58 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $99.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $663.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $767.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at $9,053,415. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

