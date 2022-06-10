$221.50 Million in Sales Expected for Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nuvei Co. (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) to announce $221.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nuvei’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $220.80 million and the highest is $222.00 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvei will report full year sales of $959.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $943.15 million to $972.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Nuvei.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $211.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.60 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Nuvei from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $82.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Nuvei from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

NVEI stock traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.84. 169,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,493. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nuvei has a 52 week low of $38.89 and a 52 week high of $140.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Nuvei by 1.0% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 8.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvei by 19.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvei during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.45% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

