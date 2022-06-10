200 Shares in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Bought by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 2.0% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 18,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,405,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on RSG shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $128.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $106.46 and a one year high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

Republic Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.