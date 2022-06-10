$2.78 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.78 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.92 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.51 billion to $12.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.86 billion to $12.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FirstEnergy.
FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 17.17%. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.
Shares of FE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.76. 86,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,112,436. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $42.44. FirstEnergy has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.64%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FE. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 4.6% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 11,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in FirstEnergy by 10.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FirstEnergy (Get Rating)
FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
- Nutanix Stock Bestows a Cheap Entry
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.