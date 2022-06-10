$2.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Arko Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) will report $2.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Arko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.21 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Arko posted sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arko will report full-year sales of $8.80 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.45 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.87 billion to $9.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Arko.

Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Arko had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 0.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

ARKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arko in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.75 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARKO traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.38. The company had a trading volume of 17,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. Arko has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.94 and a beta of 0.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Arko’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arko by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 12,662 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Arko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $337,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Arko by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 18,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arko in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CDAM UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Arko by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 5,833,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,158,000 after purchasing an additional 260,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.50% of the company’s stock.

Arko Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents.

