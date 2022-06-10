$2.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Park National Co. (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $2.03 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Park National’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.06. Park National reported earnings per share of $2.47 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park National will report full year earnings of $8.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $8.78. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.51 to $8.67. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Park National.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.54. Park National had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 31.96%. The company had revenue of $109.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.02 million.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Park National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE PRK traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $119.72. 20,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,213. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Park National has a 1 year low of $108.51 and a 1 year high of $145.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.79.

About Park National (Get Rating)

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

