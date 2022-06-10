1MillionNFTs Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. Over the last week, 1MillionNFTs has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a market capitalization of $30,587.24 and $38,482.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.92 or 0.00335070 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003419 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001999 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 205.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00028270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.06 or 0.00434784 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

