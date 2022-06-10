1,620 Shares in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Purchased by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WIRE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 17.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $6,603,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Encore Wire by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 23,451 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,356,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Wire by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,948 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 1,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Encore Wire stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.10. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $65.98 and a 12-month high of $151.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $119.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.67.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $5.58. The business had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 52.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.25%.

WIRE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

