$13.41 Million in Sales Expected for Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) will post sales of $13.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Marchex’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.50 million and the lowest is $13.31 million. Marchex reported sales of $14.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marchex will report full year sales of $55.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.93 million to $55.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $59.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Marchex.

Get Marchex alerts:

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

MCHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marchex in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 256.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 6,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

MCHX stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,643. Marchex has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 million, a PE ratio of -94.50 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.24.

Marchex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent mobile messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marchex (MCHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marchex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marchex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.