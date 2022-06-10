$129.30 Million in Sales Expected for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) will report sales of $129.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $128.00 million. CVB Financial reported sales of $116.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $527.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $522.70 million to $532.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $580.50 million, with estimates ranging from $575.60 million to $583.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 40.95%. The company had revenue of $124.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. CVB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

CVBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:CVBF traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.45. 899,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,714. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. CVB Financial has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $25.22. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

In other news, Director Kristina M. Leslie sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.58, for a total transaction of $150,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,142.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anna Kan sold 7,000 shares of CVB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total value of $169,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVBF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $43,562,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 16,455.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,800,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,901 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CVB Financial by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,689,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,666 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,822,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $483,284,000 after buying an additional 1,487,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in CVB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,743,000. 68.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to small to mid-sized businesses and individuals. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time certificates of deposit products for business and personal accounts; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

