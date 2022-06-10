119,708 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 119,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,582,000. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.4% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $1,231,791,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,090,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,517 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,398,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,184 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $141.36. 66,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,694,612. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $131.94 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.19.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at $41,347,910.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,415 shares of company stock worth $17,777,055 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.