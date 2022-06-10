$119.02 Million in Sales Expected for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) will post $119.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for NerdWallet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $112.60 million and the highest is $123.01 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NerdWallet will report full year sales of $499.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.60 million to $508.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $606.49 million, with estimates ranging from $581.40 million to $620.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NerdWallet.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.28 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.93.

In other NerdWallet news, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $66,328.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,075.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $28,473.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,116 shares in the company, valued at $1,802,777.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,643 shares of company stock valued at $149,801 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in NerdWallet during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NerdWallet stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $11.01. The stock had a trading volume of 246,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,028. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $12.70. NerdWallet has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Company Profile (Get Rating)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NerdWallet (NRDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.