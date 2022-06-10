1,176 Shares in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY) Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000.

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $32.08 on Friday. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.73 and a 1 year high of $52.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.29.

