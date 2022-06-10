1,144 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Roberts Capital Advisors LLC

Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.2% in the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter valued at about $2,137,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 19.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 150,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,753,000 after buying an additional 24,239 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $134.04 on Friday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $119.01 and a one year high of $497.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.10 and a 200-day moving average of $183.14. The company has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Moderna from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.85.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $300,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total transaction of $1,454,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 346,570 shares of company stock worth $50,669,969. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

