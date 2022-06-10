$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.60. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter.

FCN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $172.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FTI Consulting (FCN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN)

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.