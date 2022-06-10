$1.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) will announce $1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.60. FTI Consulting posted earnings per share of $1.74 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full year earnings of $6.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.80 to $6.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.26 to $8.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FCN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on FTI Consulting from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in FTI Consulting by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 446,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,122,000 after purchasing an additional 31,100 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.0% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 21.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 318,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,915,000 after purchasing an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in FTI Consulting by 252.7% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter.

FCN stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $164.24. The company had a trading volume of 10,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,199. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting has a one year low of $131.50 and a one year high of $172.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.02.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

