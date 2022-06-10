$1.35 Billion in Sales Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $859.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.55 billion to $6.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $967.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.26 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a "sell" rating for the company.

Shares of SAVE stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $22.29. 2,541,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,445,435. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.09. Spirit Airlines has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

