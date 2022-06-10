$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Republic Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.29. Republic Services reported earnings of $1.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.55 to $4.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.01 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 15.60%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.75.

Shares of RSG traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $126.54. 1,494,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.95. Republic Services has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $145.98. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.60%.

In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,863.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

