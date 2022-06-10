$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) will report $1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.25. Argo Group International posted earnings per share of $1.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full-year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 4.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point upgraded Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Raymond James downgraded Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Shares of ARGO stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.41. The stock had a trading volume of 91,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,680. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a one year low of $36.37 and a one year high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Argo Group International by 522.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 45,042 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 40,734 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 151.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 10,889 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 536,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,020,000 after buying an additional 141,769 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

