$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Nu Skin Enterprises’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.78. Nu Skin Enterprises reported earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will report full-year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nu Skin Enterprises.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $604.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.70 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 5.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.60.

NUS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,894. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $62.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.04%.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total transaction of $47,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 5,868 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total value of $275,972.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,692.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,993 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,827. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NUS. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 93.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

