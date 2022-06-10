$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) will announce $0.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Ero Copper’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.83 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. Ero Copper reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ero Copper will report full-year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.44. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ero Copper.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.04). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 46.48%. The business had revenue of $108.91 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE ERO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,158. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of $10.03 and a 12-month high of $23.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.82.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

