$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 28,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.
About Alerus Financial (Get Rating)
Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.
