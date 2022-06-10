$0.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the lowest is $0.54. Alerus Financial reported earnings of $0.66 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

ALRS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Alerus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRS. Alerus Financial NA increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 2,383,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,797,000 after purchasing an additional 423,915 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,220,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 141,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,905,000 after buying an additional 83,196 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Alerus Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $986,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Alerus Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,022,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after buying an additional 29,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.66. 28,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,398. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a market capitalization of $426.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.75. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $23.63 and a 12 month high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from Alerus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Alerus Financial’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

