$0.53 EPS Expected for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) This Quarter

Analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $159.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.38 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 37.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on STAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $629,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,254.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 78,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:STAG traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $32.82. 1,267,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,989. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.00. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 112.31%.

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

