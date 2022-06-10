$0.48 EPS Expected for Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Newell Brands’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Newell Brands reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Newell Brands will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Newell Brands.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion.

Shares of NWL stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,630,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,548,193. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.97. Newell Brands has a 52-week low of $18.67 and a 52-week high of $28.28.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

