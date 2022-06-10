$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Safehold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the lowest is $0.38. Safehold reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Safehold will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $2.04. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Safehold.

Get Safehold alerts:

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 39.77%. The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Safehold from $66.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Safehold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Safehold from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Safehold from $68.00 to $46.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Safehold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Safehold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSE:SAFE traded down $1.72 on Thursday, reaching $39.48. The company had a trading volume of 168,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,402. Safehold has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $95.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Safehold’s payout ratio is 46.26%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Safehold in the 1st quarter valued at $7,233,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Safehold by 725.0% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Safehold during the first quarter valued at $273,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Safehold (Get Rating)

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safehold (SAFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.