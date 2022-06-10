-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). LivePerson posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.23). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LPSN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Northland Securities lowered shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JP Morgan Cazenove downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.68. The stock had a trading volume of 25,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,324. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.32. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.90 and a fifty-two week high of $68.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at $9,948,912.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 1,203 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $30,014.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,663 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,441.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,369 shares of company stock valued at $183,339 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.