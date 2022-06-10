$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) will report $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for NOV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. NOV posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 225%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NOV will report full year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.69. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NOV.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion.

Several analysts have issued reports on NOV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.54.

NYSE:NOV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.03. The stock had a trading volume of 271,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,798,401. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $24.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.24. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98 and a beta of 1.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares in the company, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 94.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 40,345 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 99,677 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 100,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About NOV (Get Rating)

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOV (NOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.