-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Citius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the highest is ($0.03). Citius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Citius Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTXR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CTXR stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.99. 1,268,196 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,322. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.44. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 155.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,648 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,063,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 63,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 69,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,216,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 40,028 shares during the period. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on anti-infective products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy. The company is developing five proprietary products comprising Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome; and I/ONTAK, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma.

