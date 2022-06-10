$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Fifteen analysts have made estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.07. TechnipFMC posted earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 166.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full year earnings of $0.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.62. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Societe Generale upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

Shares of TechnipFMC stock traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 157,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,145,868. TechnipFMC has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

