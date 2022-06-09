Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06–$0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $96.50 million-$98.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.97 million.Zuora also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.19–$0.15 EPS.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.91. 23,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.00. Zuora has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Zuora had a negative net margin of 29.18% and a negative return on equity of 52.39%. The company had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zuora will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZUO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Zuora to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Zuora from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zuora from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.43.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 9,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total transaction of $145,744.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $922,611.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,206 shares of company stock worth $830,044. 9.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Zuora by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 45,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Zuora by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,706 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Zuora by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Zuora by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 16,517 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an orchestration engine that allows customers quote-to-revenue operations.

