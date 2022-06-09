Zotefoams (LON:ZTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $356.33

Shares of Zotefoams plc (LON:ZTF – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 356.33 ($4.47) and traded as low as GBX 304 ($3.81). Zotefoams shares last traded at GBX 310.50 ($3.89), with a volume of 35,690 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 314.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 356. The company has a market cap of £155.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Zotefoams’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Zotefoams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.72%.

In other Zotefoams news, insider Gary McGrath sold 6,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($3.85), for a total transaction of £18,785.33 ($23,540.51).

Zotefoams plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells polyolefin block foams in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Polyolefin Foams, High-Performance Products, and MuCell Extrusion LLC segments. It offers AZOTE, a polyolefin foam under the Plastazote, Evazote, and Supazote brands; and various high-performance foams manufactured from fluoropolymers, engineering polymers, and specialty elastomers under the ZOTEK brand.

