Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.70-$3.77 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.55 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.90-$0.92 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $235.00 to $145.00 and set an inline rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM traded down $5.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $110.40. 4,283,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,251. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.36. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $79.03 and a 1-year high of $406.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of -0.67.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $780,014.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 3,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $409,189.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,609 shares of company stock valued at $5,375,533. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

